Government to establish Western Sydney Airport Corporation

The Federal Government will establish the Western Sydney Airport Corporation to oversee construction of the new airport at Badgerys Creek.

Treasurer Scott Morrison confirmed in the Budget tonight that the Government would take control of the airport after Sydney Airport Group last week said it wouldn’t take up its right to build and operate the major infrastructure project.

“We will establish the Western Sydney Airport Corporation to build and operate the new Western Sydney Airport, creating 20,000 jobs by the early 2030s and 60,000 in the longer term,” Mr Morrison said.

“We will inject up to $5.3 billion in equity over the next 10 years into this company. Earth moving works will commence on the 1800-hectare site in the second half of next year and Western Sydney Airport will be delivered in 2026.”

The Government says the airport is vital to deliver new aviation capacity for Sydney and the nation; boost jobs and economic growth in western Sydney; and bring better access to air travel for two million people who will be closer to Western Sydney Airport than Kingsford Smith Airport.

Labor is likely to continue pushing for the airport to have a curfew, and for rail to be delivered in time for the opening of the facility.