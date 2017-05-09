From flipping burgers to a business leader

Local McDonald’s licensee, Ian Garton, has been recognised for his 40 years of service with McDonald’s and as a great example of the career opportunities available in the McDonald’s business.

For the last 18 years, Mr Garton has been operating in the Penrith region and expanded into the Hawkesbury region two years ago.

He began his career at McDonald’s in 1977, flipping burgers as a crew person after school.

He worked tirelessly over the years, working his way up in the business and took ownership of his first restaurant in Penrith in 1998.

Now, Mr Garton and his wife, Kathryn, look after nine restaurants – Penrith, Westfield Penrith, Bligh Park, Werrington, Windsor, Penrith Leagues, Glenmore Park, St Marys Village and Richmond. Currently employing over 1,000 people in the area, Mr Garton is the largest employer of trainees in Certificate III in Retail in NSW.

“I’m so proud to have been part of the McDonald’s family for 40 years and grateful for the amazing opportunities I’ve had,” Mr Garton said.

“I have loved being part of the Penrith and Hawkesbury communities for so many years and hope that I can continue to support them for years to come.”

Over the years, Mr and Mrs Garton have supported the Penrith and Hawkesbury communities through providing employment opportunities, career pathways and local sponsorships of sporting and community groups, including the Glenmore Park Brumbies, Windsor Wolves, Emu Plains Glenmore Park Lions, Hawkesbury Saints and more than 30 others. They also played a crucial role in launching the Nepean Family Room.