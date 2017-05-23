Friends pay tribute to teen killed in horror Llandilo crash

Friends of teenager Nathan Balzano have taken to social media to pay tribute to a “beautiful person”.

The 19-year-old was killed last night when his beloved gold Holden ute left the roadway and crashed on Ninth Avenue at Llandilo.

Ambulance Paramedics desperately tried to save him but their efforts were in vain.

“Waking up to hear the horrible news that your life was taken too early,” said Courtney Luxford on Facebook.

“Will always cherish our memories in class and how happy you always were. You were infectious and will be missed by everyone.”

Skylar Wallace posted: “Such an awful tragedy… you were such a beautiful person.”

“Such a young and genuine person taken away too soon,” Trent Hunter posted.

“My deepest condolences go to the Balzano Family.”

Driving home from Monday night’s Council meeting in Penrith, Councillor Kevin Crameri was shocked to find Ninth Avenue at Llandilo closed to traffic.

Shocked, but not surprised.

Just down the road, police were starting to piece together the final moments of Mr Balzano’s life.

For Cr Crameri, it was a horrible way to prove a point.

He’s been campaigning for safety improvements on Ninth Avenue for some time, and earlier this month was angry when Council denied his request for double white lines to be implemented.

“How many lives do we have to lose before the State Government and this Council does something?” he said at the time.

Cr Crameri knows such line markings may not have prevented Monday night’s crash, but he says it shouldn’t take fatal accidents before such improvements are considered.

“It may have guided his thinking more,” Cr Crameri said.

“I don’t know enough to know that they would have definitely saved his life but they certainly would not have done him any harm. They would have made him aware that the road had a twist in it. It’s ironic that we have to have a death before we get white lines, roundabouts and everything else.”

Council had determined that the rural nature of Ninth Avenue and low traffic volumes did not warrant the provision of double barrier centre line marking.

Police are continuing their investigations into Monday night’s crash and will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Additional reporting by Alena Higgins