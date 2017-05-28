Anti-Islamic protest takes place in Penrith

By
Troy Dodds
-
SHARE
Toby Cook speaks at the protest

There’s been ugly scenes in the Penrith CBD this afternoon with around 150 people attending an anti-Islamic protest.

Organised by the Party for Freedom, the protest was initially arranged to fight against a proposed Islamic school in Henry Street, but focused on wider issues after it became clear during the week that Council had asked for the school’s Development Application to be withdrawn due to constraints surrounding the proposed site.

Those against the rally arrived shortly after it began, carrying a “Love Penrith, Hate Racism” sign. They were significantly out-numbered, but made their opposition to the rally loudly known.

There was a strong police presence at the protest, keeping both sides apart and ensuring it didn’t turn violent.

Speakers at the protest voiced concerns about immigration, schools and the potential for mosques or prayer halls to built in Penrith.

Those against the protest tried to disrupt the event

“Our biggest enemy that we are facing right now is apathy,” said one of the speakers, Toby Cook.

“The Islamists will take over but it’s up to us to stop them.

“There should be more of us here. There should be more concerned Australians standing up and sending a message that this will not fly in our neighbourhoods.”

The protest was held in Penrith this afternoon

Another speaker, Liz Fredericks, said too many Muslim immigrants were “on welfare”.

“You want to come to Australia for a better way of life? Learn English, learn a trade and get to work,” she said.

“If you can’t do that, the answer is simple. Get back on the boat, get back on the plane and don’t look back.”

BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence in Penrith as an anti-Islam protest continues

Posted by The Western Weekender on Saturday, 27 May 2017

SHARE
  • David Owens

    Another fact free zone…..muslim refugees [like refugees over the last 50 years] work hard, have jobs, pay taxes and raise their families when settled. They and their children are Doctors, Nurses, Lawyers, Scientists [with Nobel prizes], Business people, butchers, shop workers, factory workers, carers etc etc etc. As much as you say this, the less these bigots listen. At only 2.2% of the population we aren’t being ‘overrun’ by muslims, just as we weren’t overrun by Italians, Greeks, Croats, Serbs, Macedonians, Chinese, Vietnamese, Lebanese and all the other refugees and migrants who’ve settled in our country and had to listen to bigots whine about over the years. I love my country, its diversity and its now shrinking heart.

    • Tomi Grguric

      Yes they can be doctors, lawyers etc and they don’t need Mosques or Islamic schools to do that, David.

      • David Owens

        Just like we don’t need churches or temples or synagogues to do those jobs either. So if you support the removal of churches etc then I’d accept opposition to mosques wasn’t bigotry.

      • Mohammad Hajarat

        and how are mosques and Islamic schools bothering you exactly?

        • Tomi Grguric

          Because Islam is not a religion of peace. I think it’s becoming quite obvious to anyone with their eyes wide open. Cheerio.

          • David Owens

            So when we bombed and shot over 100 000 civilians in Irag were we being christians then [after we had killed many more thousands with medical supply sanctions]. Or when we exploded atomic bombs in Japan in ’45 were we being christians then. Or when we murdered 6 million jews in Europe, were we being christians then, or tens of thousands of aboriginal people…Look, I can’t keep listing the tens of millions killed by us ‘christians’ over the last century [let alone the last two millennia]….millions from all religions. It would seem, based on the same extensive analysis and thinking that you employ, that it might be us christians that are the danger to world peace. Salam, shalom, paix, frieden, paz, frior, sith, pax!

          • Nicholas Folkes

            Your Islamic faith has murdered more innocent people throughout history than any other religion.

        • Donna Rutherford

          Because they are encroaching impositions on our cities. They’re hugely insulting

        • Nicholas Folkes

          Mosques and Muslim schools are run by bigots who brainwash children into believing Islam should be the dominate religion in the world. Islam cannot co-exist with any other religion or secular people peacefully.

    • Tom Collins

      Fake

      • David Owens

        Hilarious…..saying ‘fake’ like Donald Trump is the equivalent of a five year old poking their tongue out at you.

        • Donna Rutherford

          But you dont have any real facts mate!

          • David Owens

            I’m not your ‘mate’ donna…..

          • Decaf

            Against serious harassment by bigoted, mindless morons, you held your ground. Well done David

          • Donna Rutherford

            Sorry I assumed you were Australian and understand Australian terminology. Obviously I was wrong, especially if you think i meant you were my friend. Haha loser!

          • Nicholas Folkes

            You are a mate of violent Islam……

        • Donna Rutherford

          Infact all youre arguements come across as uneducated and unsupported

          • David Owens

            More nothing from you donna….. no opinion, just opposition. Useless and utterly pointless…but it does reinforce the lack of coherence I expect from most bigots. But these are my opinions….using an argument implies i will get a reasoned response as opposed to the bile i usually hear and the lack of any provable facts. You could learn the difference between an argument and an opinion…it might help.

          • Donna Rutherford

            So if I have no position or opposition, how can I be a bigot? Someone is a bit special aren’t they!!

          • Donna Rutherford

            Also you have been handed the facts, but you chose to ignore them! Btw Iam great at constructive arguements. Im just playing with you….. like a cat with a mouse

    • Robin Smith

      Very naive, and poorly researched position David Owens. Your position is based on a surface reflection. What you say is irrelevant.
      Those you mention are irrelevant as they do not represent the Islam that is at war with the west. Suggest lots more homework. Like looking at history of last 100 years and the civilized societies that have fallen to Islam.
      Islam is not a religion it is a political ideology with a religious element that controls all aspects of individuals life. It is a violent supremacist, totalitarian ideology with no equal on this planet. Islamic leaders and Imams have one goal. Islamic domination of the Jews and infidels. Your position is like saying you knew nice Germans or Japanese in 1939. It’s irrelevant. They have been exterminating their Neighbours for 1400 yrs and have found new alliances with Marxist ideology of the left. This has propelled them into a new era of expansion into Europe and the west. How do you think it’s working out.
      Over 28,000 terror attacks since 9/11 and growing daily. The hideous Sharia law is being blindly accepted and imposed by any means they can muster. In the end they are using western freedom and democracy to kill freedom and democracy everywhere they get a foothold. Full marks to the few brave souls that understand the history and stand up for the future.

      • David Owens

        Good grief…… now it’s ‘not’ a religion and its in bed with marxists….bring out the tin foil hats. Thanks for your truncated view of history but please don’t lecture with your narrow minded opinion of history as if ‘christian’ history in the west was some kind of fairyland where genocide of indigenous people’s never took place and constant invasion and theft never occurred or proselytising with guns and bombs also didn’t take place. 28,000 terror attacks since 9/11…. more crap from your imagination. Unless you’re including civil war in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and the rest of the middle east [which, of course, the ‘christian’ west is happy to supply the arms] then your figure is more like your opinion…based on nothing but your own self serving bigotry. When you try to lecture others on history don’t expect them to accept any of your crazy ideas at face value [whether you read a book or googled it!]. Go back to your clash of civilisation fantasies and leave history to people with less of an axe to grind than you.

        • Donna Rutherford

          David . You got burnt. I suggest you just shhhhh now.

          • David Owens

            Gee Donna….you need to read all the posts before you too make an arse of yourself. Its nice you speak up but you have to say something that has meaning….otherwise you’re just a well spoken troll.

          • Donna Rutherford

            Why so I can beat you with experience? You are to one sided and uneducated to have a proper debate with. So why bother dicussing a point you dont understand.

          • David Owens

            Blahblahblahblahblah…. you’re funny. Still no comment on point from you, just trolling and bragging. I’m sorry but I’m having fun here. Keep it coming..I love the “like a cat and mouse”..hilarious. And the “i thought you were australian”…that’s classic! Irony from a troll. Well done…luckily though donna…your good at ‘constructive arguments’ [hehehe]. But luckily I’ve been ‘handed the facts’…thats a good one! Oh god, it hurts I’m laughing so much…donna, being ‘clever’ means you never have to say you’re ‘clever’. Otherwise you just sound like a a wanker. The facts in these posts are crap. Some are written by numb nuts with old axes to grind, some are straight from the google handbook for 12 year olds, some are just looney tunes. As for you being a bigot…you supporting this rubbish as ‘facts’ indicates you are somewhere on the above list looking for a justification for your bigotry. Go for it…at least your not a complete moron like many people who publicise their bigotry. BTW…being polite while you bag someone out doesn’t make you a better person just a sneaky, self serving bigot.

          • Glenn Turton

            I read all to this point and think it wasn’t David who got burnt. But then you might need to read with more than 1 eye

    • Nicholas Folkes

      David, what planet do you live on? Muslims are over represented in criminal statistics and welfare dependency. Over 85% of Muslim refugees are still on welfare after 5 years of residence in Australia. Diversity is destroying Australia.

  • Mick Mason

    Hey Western Weekender, did you know that Toby Cook has an extensive criminal and drug history?

    • Nicholas Folkes

      That’s fake news.

  • Darlza

    If they come here they should learn our way there already pulling funding from our school so we dont need anymore school our school are fine as they are