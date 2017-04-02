Woman threatened, car stolen in early morning robbery on Hope Street

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Penrith this morning.

Emergency services were called to Hope Street, Penrith, about 7.30am, following reports of a robbery.

Police have been told that a woman was walking along Hope Street when she was approached by a man, who threatened her with a knife before stealing her car.

The man was last seen driving away in a silver Ford Falcon XR6.

The woman was not injured.

“Officers from Penrith Local Area Command attended and launched an investigation into the incident,” a Police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries. The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, with a high-visibility hooded jumper pulled up over his face.”

Police are also appealing to the public to locate a 2004 Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo, with NSW registration SOL 011, which was allegedly stolen during the offence.

Police are warning the public not to approach the vehicle or driver but to call Triple Zero (000).

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.