Why you need a Will today

What is a Will?

A Will is a document in which you set out who you would like to receive your assets when you die.

In your Will you must appoint an Executor who will be in charge of ensuring that the terms of your Will are executed correctly.

You must also decide what you want to have happen to any assets you own in your sole name.

If you are married or in a de facto relationship you should have a Will, even if you intend to leave everything you have to your partner, and your Will should dictate what happens to your Estate when both of you die.

If your Will is not validly prepared in accordance with the Succession Act, your assets may end up in the wrong people’s hands.

What is a Power of Attorney?

A Power of Attorney is a document that allows you to appoint a person or people to assist you in the management of your financial affairs.

This means that if you are incapacitated or are unable to manage your financial affairs, for example if you have dementia or Alzheimer’s, or are otherwise incommunicado, then the person or people you appoint can do things like access your bank accounts, pay your bills, sign contracts on your behalf, buy and sell real estate on your behalf as well as a range of other functions.

What is an Enduring Guardianship?

An Enduring Guardianship is a document that allows you to appoint a person or people to make decisions for you in relation to your health and lifestyle if you cannot make these decisions yourself.

Your guardian can decide things like what medical treatment you receive, decide where you live, and decide what other lifestyle and domestic services you receive.

We like to compare having a Will, a Power of Attorney, and an Enduring Guardianship to an affordable insurance policy.

You tuck them away in the drawer and hope that you never need them, however if something unexpected happens, you are really glad you have them.

In the absence of these documents your family could end up in Court fighting to be able to help you when you need it.

Standard estate planning documents include simple Wills, Powers of Attorney and Enduring Guardianships.

