Watene-Zelezniak signs new Panthers deal

Panthers flyer Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The extended contract means the 21-year-old will remain with the Panthers until at least the end of the 2020 NRL season.

“The decision to re-sign with the Panthers was an easy one to make,” Watene-Zelezniak said on the Panthers website.

“Penrith has been my home since I was a kid and it has always been my dream to play first grade for the Panthers.

“I consider myself very lucky to be able to live that dream at such a fantastic club.”

Watene-Zelezniak made his debut with the Panthers against Canberra in 2014. He has gone on to play 54 first grade games.