Wanderers pass major membership milestone

The Western Sydney Wanderers have passed 20,000 Members.

It’s an incredible achievement given the club’s inconsistent year and their move away from their beloved Pirtek Stadium.

The Wanderers have Members all over Australia as well as in Europe, the US, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas praised the passion and pride that Wanderers fans continually produce.

“While the positive impact our fans have had on the league since our inception in 2012 is well documented, the effect our Members have had in growing this Club is even more impressive,” said Tsatsimas.

“Our Members have consistently supported us and ensured we always try to improve and grow as a Club – we thank and celebrate them for their support whether they have been with us since day one or are new Members this season.

“We are a Club committed to our Members and football in Western Sydney, we want to improve every year and having a strong and committed Membership is critical to our ongoing success.”

To celebrate the 20,000 milestone, the Wanderers and their Membership partner Coffee Emporium have offered all Members a free small coffee or hot chocolate.

This Wednesday, Members can present their Wanderers Membership card at Coffee Emporium Westfield Parramatta, Westfield Mt Druitt and Blacktown Westpoint locations to redeem the offer.