Penrith’s youngest fundraiser isn’t slowing down any time soon

Every night, 11-year-old Brooke Jones goes to sleep under her life motto that sits above her bed, ‘if you can dream it, you can do it’.

Every day she wakes up and goes above and beyond to achieve this.

Founding her own charity, Brooke’s Car Rally, when she was just seven-years-old, Brooke has currently donated over $40,400 to charity.

Last week she donated $13,528 to the Nepean Cancer Care Centre to help support the facilities of the centre for patients and their family members.

Dr John Taper first met Brooke and her family 10 years ago when he began caring for her mother, Amanda Jones, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a decade ago.

“Ever since Amanda was diagnosed and completed treatment, the whole family has been involved in charity,” Dr Taper said.

“They go out of their way, they don’t have to do this, but they do.

“The whole family is amazing, a child is not an island.”

Ms Jones said that being proud of Brooke is an understatement, as her family stuck together as she underwent treatment at the hospital.

Brooke had only just turned two-years-old when Ms Jones was first diagnosed.

“It was hard, but you just get on and do what you have to do,” she said.

This never give up mentality has been passed on to her daughter, as Brooke believes everyone has the power to help change the world.

“Nothing is holding you back, if you want to do something, just do it,” she said.

Sunday, November 12 is set to be Brooke’s Car Rally’s fifth and biggest event yet with more information available at www.brookescarrally.com.