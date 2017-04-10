Penrith woman thought lottery win was a scam

After initially thinking it was a joke, a retired Penrith woman is now laughing all the way to the bank after discovering she won the $100,000 1st Prize in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The sceptical woman hung up on NSW Lotteries officials when they first tried to inform her of her win.

But the woman soon realised the win was real and that she was suddenly $100,000 richer.

“It’s a bit of a shock I can tell you,” the woman laughed.

“I’ve settled down a bit! It’s the most I’ve ever won!

“You know what, I thought it was scam! When someone said it was about lotteries I thought ‘oh another scam’ and hung up!”

Making the win especially sweet is the fact that she won the prize on a free entry she won from a previous Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

Apart from being a regular player, the woman explained that she had a previous connection to lotteries.

“I actually drew the lottery once! About 60 years ago, they used to have a big barrel and used to draw the numbers out. They had to put me on a stool as I’m only short!” she said.

The happy winner admitted she had yet to decide what she would do with the surprise win.

“I’ve got no idea at the moment. But it will make a big difference to me!”

Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10147, drawn on April 6 2017, offered a guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry at Lal’s Nextra, Shop 27, Westfield Shoppingtown, 585-591 High Street, Penrith.

Lal’s Nextra owner Shiu Lal said the outlet was celebrating selling a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot winning entry.

“It’s amazing! The staff are all very happy that it’s one of our regular customers,” he said.

“Congratulations to our lucky winner. She was in tears of joy! This is what we work for – to make people happy!”