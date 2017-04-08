Man charged after incident at Penrith Railway Station

A man will face court this month after allegedly acting in an indecent manner on a train in Penrith.

Just after 12am today, a man was on a train at Penrith Railway Station, when he performed an indecent act.

A train guard who witnessed the incident notified police.

Officers attached to Police Transport Command attended and arrested a 27-year-old man.

He was taken to St Marys Police Station and charged with offensive conduct, wilful and obscene exposure and malicious damage.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Monday, April 24.