Jamisontown teen to represent Australia in futsal

Local teenage futsal star Patrick Mahoney has been selected to represent Australia in the United Kingdom and Spain later this year.

The 16-year-old Jamisontown resident will travel to Europe this November to go up against some of the best young futsal players in the world.

Speaking with the Weekender, the Western Wolves player said he was chosen to represent his country after being scouted at a recent Australian Futsal Association Nationals competition.

“I didn’t know anyone was watching us play at the time but I ended up playing my best and got selected,” Patrick said.

“It was an amazing feeling to be chosen because I didn’t think I’d get picked at all.”

While the talented teen has represented his state in the past, he’s never had the privilege of donning the green and gold.

Patrick said his parents introduced him to the popular sport six years ago.

“My parents got me involved in futsal and I ended up enjoying it a lot more than outdoor soccer because the field is smaller and there’s less players,” he said.

“I’ve made a lot of friends playing futsal and I can’t wait to make even more when I go overseas at the end of the year.”

However, for Patrick’s international dream to become a reality, he needs to fork out a whopping $8,000 to pay for the trip.

Patrick said he’s looking for local sponsors to jump on board.

“I promise to try my hardest and be there for my teammates…. I just really want to go over there and play,” he pleaded.

“Hopefully some local businesses can get behind me and make my dream come true.”

To help support Patrick’s endeavours, email his mum Elizabeth at mahoney.family@bigpond.com.