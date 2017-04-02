Jail time for business and sporting identities

As part of National Youth Week, invited members of the community will be “doing time to stop youth crime” to raise funds for Penrith PCYC.

Penrith PCYC Manager Leann Dobbin said the fundraiser involves posting bail for local business and sporting figures, who are in a mock jail.

“To celebrate Youth Week this year, we’re holding our Time4Kids fundraiser,” Ms Dobbin said.

“Jail time gets the whole community involved and allows us to have some fun whilst raising money for our programs.Raising much-needed funds assists us in helping disadvantaged families in our community access activities at our centre and run free development programs for our youth such as self esteem and anger management programs.”

The event, assisted by Vintage FM and the Penrith CBD Corporation, aims to raise $8000 to help fund community programs.

The jail cells will be set up in Westfield Penrith outside Big W on Thursday, April 6 from 9am until 6.30pm as prisoners campaign to raise money for their bail.

To get involved, call Ms Dobbin on 4732 1755 or make a donation on the day.