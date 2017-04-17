Film project focuses on mentorship and support

Penrith Regional Gallery is offering filmmakers who identify as living with a disability a chance to refine their skills and tell their stories.

The Five Feisty and Fabulous Film Project is a new digital skills program where five participants will tell five stories in five minutes.

Manager of Education Naomi McCarthy said that the program focuses on mentorship with support from industry leaders.

“Applicants might not be strictly emerging filmmakers, they may be creatives who are interested in developing more skills around filming to further their creative practice,” she said.

“This will be about expressing some aspect of their life, or some aspect of life that they want to create a story about.

“Art is about people, it’s about the individual mark of the human being.”

The project, which runs through May and July, is the newest initiative that highlights the gallery’s commitment to supporting the professional development of artists across a wide range of disciplines within and beyond the local region.

Education Officer Christine Ghali said that she is excited to be a part of everyone’s stories and is ready to support the applicants on their journey.

“Each individual has a special story to share, and I’m excited to hear that,” Ms Ghali said.

Applications close on April 19 and are available at www.penrithregionalgallery.org/learning/accessible.