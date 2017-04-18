Experience the power of Adele’s music

Missed out on seeing Adele during her recent Australian tour?

Then head along to the Evan Theatre to hear all the British pop superstar’s biggest hits live in ‘The Adele Experience’.

Soulful songstress Emma Kirk will embody the sassy personality and amazing vocal range of Adele in this evening of musical magic.

Sing along to heartbreaking ballads like ‘Somebody Like You’ and powerful anthems like ‘Rumour Has It’ in this must see show for any Adele fan.

To create the ultimate live experience Emma will be joined by some of Sydney’s most acclaimed musicians.

Adele first made it into the charts with her 2008 album ‘19’.

Her latest album ‘25’ debuted at number one around the globe and became the bestselling album of 2015 and 2016.

If you’ve only ever heard these stirring songs through a music device then be sure to get your hands on tickets now.

‘The Adele Experience’ will be on at the Evan Theatre on Saturday, May 6 at 8pm. Tickets are $42.50. To purchase tickets visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 4720 5555.