Dumping suits for swimmers

The Australian Corporate Triathlon Series, which hits Penrith for the first time later this month, will raise money for Beyondblue and support people and families affected by depression, anxiety and suicide.

Teams will swim, ride and run their way to triathlon glory while raising money and boosting awareness around the link between mental health, exercise and healthy working relationships.

Up to 2000 participants will compete at the Sydney International Regatta Centre when competition gets underway on Sunday, April 23.

Competitors will meet fellow industry counterparts as well as members of the local community and business owners.

Australian Corporate Triathlon and Beyondblue Ambassador, Libby Trickett, hopes the event encourages people to take up exercise, not just for their physical health but for their mental wellbeing as well.

“We’re all so busy with work and family commitments these days and exercising is a great way to wind down and take some time out, just for yourself,” she said.

“Depression and anxiety can be treated and it doesn’t have to hold you back.

“If you’re having a tough time, the important thing is to talk to someone – it could be your partner, a trusted friend or GP – and get support that’s right for you.”

Penrith Mayor John Thain said there was no better place to hold the upcoming Australian Corporate Triathlon than right in our very own backyard.

“This is the first time the event has been held outside of Sydney Harbour and it’s coming to a world-class Olympic facility in the heart of the Adventure Capital of NSW,” he said.

“The event is open to all businesses and organisations, and I’d love to see some of our local businesses register teams and show NSW our competitive spirit.”

Local individuals and teams are still encouraged to participate and show their community spirit.

For more information and to register, visit www.corporatetriathlonseries.com.au/sydney.