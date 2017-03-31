Clocks go back one hour on Sunday morning

As the clocks turn back this weekend to mark the end of Daylight Saving, local firefighters are reminding residents to check their smoke alarms.

While most electronic clocks will change automatically at the end of Daylight Saving this Sunday, April 2, all smoke alarms must be manually checked.

Penrith Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Station Officer Cliff Van Eck said the time has come to replace your smoke alarm batteries or the alarms themselves.

“A lot of the smoke alarms today have been in houses for 10 years,” he said.

“They do have a use by date, like all electronics. I think the brigade’s focus and the most important thing in the home is the smoke alarm.

“If they don’t work, then they are useless. Our focus this year is not just checking the battery, but the alarm itself.”

For about $20 each, new smoke alarms come with a 10-year battery warranty, giving you peace of mind.

“If anyone needs help or can’t put it up themselves or has any questions, they can contact the fire brigade and we will help them out,” Officer Van Eck said.

In NSW, all dwellings must have at least one working smoke alarm per level.

FRNSW recommends having smoke alarms installed in all bedrooms and interconnected for maximum protection.

Smoke alarms are also mandatory for all caravans, campervans, and other moveable dwellings where people sleep.

Daylight Saving ends on Sunday, April 2 at 3am when the clocks are pushed back one hour, making it 2am.

Manual clocks and watches should be wound back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening.