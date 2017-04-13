Bystanders chase down armed robber

By
Staff Writers
-
SHARE
Cash Stop in St Marys. Photo: Jason Donnelly

An alleged armed robbery offender is in police custody after smashing his way into the jewellery cases of a business in St Marys and attempting to flee.

Police responded to reports of a robbery taking place at the Cash Stop business shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon. Reports stated a male wearing a balaclava entered the business and attempted to gain entry into a secured area.

When staff failed to comply with his orders he then allegedly used a weapon thought to be a hammer to smash his way into jewellery cases in the store before fleeing on foot towards a rear lane way.

The smashed jewellery case. Photo: Jason Donnelly

Bystanders gave chase and the alleged offender was held until the arrival of a police a short time later.

The man was taken into custody and transported to St Marys Police Station.

Police from St Marys LAC are investigating. No staff were injured during the incident.

SHARE