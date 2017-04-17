BREAKING: Man stabbed at St Marys

BREAKING NEWS

Police are investigating a stabbing that has occurred in St Marys a short time ago.

Paramedics responded to a call for help at a unit block in Saddington Street, St Marys about an hour ago after reports of the stabbing.

The Weekender understands the victim is a male in his 50s. He has suffered a single stab wound to the back, it is believed.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was transported to Westmead Hospital, which is best equipped to handle such a trauma situation.

A crime scene has been established.

MORE TO COME