WIN tickets to the Easter Show

Get your showbag wish list together because it’s almost that time of year again!

The Sydney Royal Easter Show returns this April with a mix of new attractions plus all the family favourites, including rides, cute animals, showbags, delicious eats and lots of family-friendly entertainment.

This year’s show focuses on the themes of Hooves, Horsepower and Heritage and will feature ‘Little Hands on the Land’, a new kid-sized working farm, plus the return of the ‘Man From Snowy River’ night show.

With 12 hours of free entertainment each day, the Sydney Royal Easter Show is a must-visit these school holidays.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show will run from Thursday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 19 at the Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park. For more information, visit www.eastershow.com.au.

The Weekender has two double passes to the Sydney Royal Easter Show to give away. For your chance to win one, email the code word ‘EASTER’ to competitions@westernweekender.com.au with your name and contact details. Entries close Thursday, March 30. Authorised under NSW Permit Number LTPM/17/01416. Terms and conditions at www.westernweekender.com.au.