Two assaulted during domestic dispute

A man will face court today after two people were allegedly assaulted during a domestic dispute at Werrington overnight.

Just after 11pm last night, emergency services were called to Victoria Street following reports of an assault.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command arrived to find a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman with head injuries.

They were both treated at the scene, before being taken to Westmead Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Penrith Police Station.

He was charged with assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to commit actual bodily harm.

The Werrington man was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court today.