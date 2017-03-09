St Clair man charged with manslaughter

A 31-year-old bus company manager from St Clair has been charged with manslaughter by police investigating a fatal bus crash that occurred almost seven years ago.

The incident happened shortly before 7.30pm on Monday, May 14, 2010 when a 57-year-old man was driving a 16-tonne coach south along Nowra Road at Barrengarry just north of Kangaroo Valley.

The bus left the roadway and crashed through the guard rail, sliding 40 metres down a hillside.

The driver was thrown from the bus and died at the scene, while several of the 28 passengers on board were also injured, one seriously.

At the time of the crash the bus was on its way to a carers’ retreat.

The St Clair man was arrested on Tuesday, February 28 where he was charged with numerous additional offenses.

He was charged with ‘Recklessly cause grievous bodily harm’, two counts of ‘Act with intent to pervert the course of justice,’ ‘Hinder investigation of a serious indictable offence of another,’ ‘Conceal a serious indictable offence of another’, and ‘Publish etc false misleading material to obtain property.’

His arrest follows that of another man, a 40-years-old mechanic from Picton, who was also arrested and charged with manslaughter among other offenses on Thursday, January 12.

The arrests come following extensive inquiries, including mechanical examination of the bus, by police attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol’s Crash Investigation Unit (CIU).

The St Clair man was granted conditional bale and will appear in Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday, April 18.