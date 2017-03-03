Sod turned for Quest Penrith

Thornton Estate in Penrith will be given a brand new hotel with construction officially commencing today, Friday, March 3.

The development of Quest Penrith is on Lord Sheffield Circuit and will feature 68 apartments over seven levels, comprising studio, one, two and three bedroom configurations.

Quest Apartment Hotels chose Penrith’s location for its land, infrastructure and increasing diversity making the city unique and presenting opportunities to trigger further economic development.

Penrith Mayor, John Thain, was on site last Friday to make the occasion.

“This is an exciting opportunity to further boost visitors to Penrith,” Mr Thain said.

“Penrith currently has 1.3 million visitors annually and we are working to double that figure by 2025.”

The central location of the apartment hotel will give visitors great access to dining and entertaining options as well as access to tourist destinations in Penrith and the mountains.

St Hilliers Property and Quest Apartment Hotels General Manager in Growth, James Shields, said Quest Penrith is in line with the company’s national growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting the needs of regional business centres.

“Quest Penrith’s location is unmatched, with the planned economic development creating between 42,000 and 55,000 new jobs in the health, education, arts and culture, advanced manufacturing, tourism and logistics sectors,” he said.

“Quest Penrith will be able to provide premium short and long term accommodation to travellers doing business in this burgeoning region.”

The development also includes on-site parking, a conference room and gym.

Senior Project Manager at St Hilliers Property, Michael Rae, said the addition of Quest Apartment Hotels will spark immediate interest, driving traffic and creating opportunities for our growing community.

“Quest’s presence in Penrith is an important one as it provides a high standard of accommodation that will support the New West and the overall city development, as it continues to expand into a destination of choice for business and leisure,” he said.

Quest Penrith is expected to open late 2018.