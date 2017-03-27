New signs aim to Make Healthy Normal

Signs encouraging more physical activity have been installed at playgrounds throughout Penrith.

Penrith Council and the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District (NBMLHD) have teamed up to encourage families to be active together at playgrounds through the ‘Make Healthy Normal’ campaign.

Signs encouraging physical activity have been erected at local parks as part of the initiative.

NBMLHD Health Promotion Officer Kellie Ellis said the signs will encourage parents to get involved in more physical activities with their children.

“The idea was to get some messages out for people that are using the public spaces, that it’s time to get active with their kids,” Ms Ellis said.

Penrith Mayor John Thain said being unhealthy has become too normal.

“It’s never too late to make a change, we need to change normal – we need to make healthy normal,” he said.

The signs are located at playgrounds at Jamison Park, the River Walk at Tench Reserve and Regatta Park and also Barr and Bass Street Reserve in Colyton.