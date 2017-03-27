Motorcycle rider dies after crash with truck

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a truck and motorcycle in Ropes Crossing this morning.

Just before 4am today, emergency services were called to the intersection of Palmyra Avenue and Forrester Road, Ropes Crossing, following reports of a crash.

The rider of the motorbike, a 35-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

The man driving the truck was treated by emergency services for shock and taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Mount Druitt Local Area Command with assistance from Crash Investigation Unit established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers.