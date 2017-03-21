Man assaulted after trying to break up argument at Cambridge Gardens

A 44-year-old man from Cranebrook has been robbed and assaulted after attempting to break up an argument.

At about 8.40pm on Friday, March 17, the 44-year-old man was walking on Star Court, Cambridge Gardens, when he came across a female and male arguing.

The 44-year-old has intervened, telling the male to leave the female alone.

He then found himself punched in the face by the male, causing his wallet and phone to fall. The male has picked up the wallet, removed an amount of cash and then thrown the wallet back at the 44-year-old.

The male and the female have left the scene and the 44-year-old was unable to locate his mobile phone.

The 44-year-old suffered a swollen lip and nose.

Police were contacted and investigations into the incident are continuing. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.