Local ladies who lead the way

More than 100 people attended the inaugural Women of Lindsay Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, with nine local women honoured for their various activities within the Penrith community.

Local mother of two Laura Watson was the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award for her work as a local motivational speaker, a White Ribbon Ambassador and all-round role model for young women in the community.

She is also the Director of the Jordan Springs Women’s Community Group.

“It’s amazing, I feel very honoured. You go out and do good things for the community because you’re passionate about it but it’s also nice to be rewarded,” Ms Watson told the Weekender.

“It gives me more determination to make a difference to our community and keep doing what I’m doing. I’m proud of not just me but of the women who turn up for the group each month and make it well known.”

Angela Hadchiti was presented with the Community Service Award; Peggy Wilcox was awarded Business Woman of the Year; Venetia Lovett, Tracey Currie, Katherine Hadley and Shannon Matthews all received Women of Lindsay Educator Awards; Founding member of the Zonta Club of Nepean Valley, Jan Hartley, was awarded Senior Woman of the Year; and Founder of the fundraiser ‘Brooke’s Car Rally’, Brooke Jones, was awarded Junior Woman of the Year.

“We have so many remarkable women in our community and International Women’s Day is a perfect time to get together and recognise their incredible achievements,” said Federal Member for Lindsay, Emma Husar.

“These awards have recognised amazing educators, local community heroes, successful business women as well as inspiring young women.”

Ms Husar said the work from the recipients showcases what a strong community of women Penrith has.

“I’m proud to recognise each of these hard working women and the important work they do,” she said.

“We’re so lucky to have these women in our neighbourhoods, in our community groups, in our schools and in our homes.”