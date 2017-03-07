Gina Field wins NSW Business Woman of the Year

President of the Penrith Valley Chamber of Commerce, Gina Field, has today been announced as the 2017 NSW Business Woman of the Year.

In a special awards reception held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Women Tanya Davies were on hand to present Ms Field with her prestigious award.

“The Women of the Year Awards recognise the many inspirational women leading the way in their fields across NSW and the calibre of the finalists was very high,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Mrs Davies said the awards highlight the impact these women – who were each nominated in individual categories – have on the state of NSW.

“Now in their sixth year, these awards support the NSW Government’s commitment to building an equitable, inclusive and safe society where all women are valued and respected, can contribute meaningfully, and can enjoy the rights, freedoms and protections to which everyone in NSW is entitled,” Mrs Davies said.

Ms Field was nominated in the Business Woman of the Year category for her work within the Penrith community and contribution to the wider NSW community.

She owns one of the most awarded, respected and recognised security companies in NSW (Nepean Regional Security), winning over 24 industry awards including an international business award.

Not only that but as the President of the Penrith Valley Chamber of Commerce, she is considered a ‘pocket rocket’ in the business community and is a champion for women chasing their dreams.

Ms Field said it was an honour just to be nominated.

“There are so many successful, inspiring business women out there and to be honest I feel like I’m just doing a job,” she told the Weekender.

“I’m a person that believes gratitude should be reciprocated and my hope is that I’m able to inspire other women or young ladies to perhaps move into a male dominated industry or employment roles and if I do, well then I’ve achieved something out of this.”