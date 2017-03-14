Extreme twist on a classic instrument

Prepare to have all your preconceived notions of violin music shattered when ‘Violin Extreme’ takes to The Joan stage next weekend.

Internationally acclaimed violinist Alexandre Da Costa is known as the rock star of violin and, along with his Stradivarius violin, he will bring magic and musical fireworks to audiences with his high-energy performance.

The program will be as varied as it is captivating, with renditions of recognisable scores including Williams’ ‘Schindler’s List’ and ‘The Montagues and Capulets’ from Romeo and Juliet; along with lively flamenco dance in the passionate Spanish song ‘La Vida Breve’ and the joyous melody of ‘Masks’.

Alexandre has entertained audiences around the world and his performances have earned him critical acclaim.

‘Violin Extreme’ will be the first performance in the 2017 Richard Bonynge Fine Music Series.

Whether you love violin music or are new to the instrument, this performance is one not to be missed.

Grab your tickets now!

‘Violin Extreme’ will be on at The Joan on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $50-$55. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.