Dragon set to count down the hits at the Cattle Dog

Molly Meldrum’s ‘Countdown’ has become cemented in music history as one of Australia’s most loved music shows and the launching pad for some of our greatest ever musical acts.

It seems rock band Dragon can’t get enough of ‘Countdown’ either, with the band hitting the road this year for round two of their ‘Countdown’ themed tour.

In 2016, the band sold out gigs around the country and now they’re returning to the stage with ‘Countdown Oz Chartbusters’.

The show will be an all Aussie affair featuring some of the greatest home grown tracks from the 70s and 80s including music from The Bee Gees, Skyhooks, AC/DC, The Angels, Rose Tattoo, Split Enz and more.

“Even though they are incredibly diverse there is such an Australasian character that comes through,” bassist Todd Hunter said.

“From Sherbet to AC/DC, it’s great to pay homage to the music that was the soundtrack to all our lives.”

Of course it wouldn’t be a Dragon show without the band’s hits, and audiences will enjoy a set-list that includes classic tracks ‘April Sun in Cuba’ and ‘Are You Old Enough’.

Dragon will be performing at the Blue Cattle Dog Hotel on Friday, April 28 at 8pm. Tickets are $30+. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bluecattledoghotel.com.au.