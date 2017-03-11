Cummins earns call-up to Australian Test squad

It’s been a long journey but Pat Cummins is finally back in the Australian Test squad.

The Penrith prodigy was today called up to replace the injured Mitchell Starc for the rest of the tour of India.

It puts Cummins in prime position to play his first Test for Australia since 2011.

Injuries have plagued Cummins’ comeback but his hard work has now finally paid off.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Mitch out of the squad in India,” selection panel chair Trevor Hohns said today.

“In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option.

“Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches.

“He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance.”

Cummins has played 28 one-day internationals and 18 T20 Internationals since he earned his first Australia cap at 18, but has no experience in playing for his country in India.

Australia has two Tests left to play in India. The Third Test begins on March 16.