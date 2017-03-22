Country duo keep it real

Aussie country music stars Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt are making it an all-female affair on their current ‘Love & Lies’ tour.

Joined by guest opener Fanny Lumsden, the long-time friends will be performing their own set before taking the stage for some special duets.

The tour was inspired by their collaboration on the track ‘Cheers to the Girls’, which features on Amber’s latest album ‘Happy Ever After’ and has been a major hit on the country charts.

“We’ve been friends for a long time, Catherine and I, having both been in the business for a while now, but never really connected musically until this time,” Amber explained.

“It’s really exciting that we’re on the road together and having a great time.”

The pair were in Penrith last weekend for a performance at the Penrith Working Truck Show at the Museum of Fire.

Though the weather was miserable it didn’t dampen the spirits of the truck-loving crowd, who had a particular soft spot for one of Amber’s tracks.

“I’ve got a song called ‘My Big Mack Truck’, which was a surprise hit song for me last year,” Amber said.

“It was a kids’ song but it seems to have resonated with truck lovers,” she laughed.

The Golden Guitar winner released her fifth studio album in September and this time she’s embracing every aspect of life – both good and bad.

“I think previous albums of mine have been a bit more hopeful,” Amber said.

“Whereas this is more like ‘look, this is life, right here right now, in all its glory’.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that has a perfect life, no matter what you see on Instagram.

“So ‘Happy Ever After’ is kind of saying try to find happiness in the moment, rather than deciding ‘well I’ll be happy when I go on this holiday, or I’ll be happy when I finally have my fairytale wedding, or buy my dream home’.

“It’s hard to do but I try to take my own advice,” she laughed.

Along with her music career, Amber has also recently taken up a position on the other side of the spotlight, with her own radio show ‘Amber Nights’ on iHeartRadio.

“iHeart radio is huge worldwide and to be given my own radio show has been so phenomenal,” she said.

While it’s a new role for the country musician, Amber has learned plenty from her time in the public eye and knows the business well.

“I try to avoid the questions I hate answering,” she laughed.

“We try to make it just a bit of a fun show rather than anything too informative.”

Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt will be bringing their ‘Love & Lies’ tour to Rooty Hill RSL on Friday, April 7 at 8pm. Tickets are $15-$30. Bookings: 9677 4916.