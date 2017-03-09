Man killed, children injured in horrific crash at Londonderry

A man has been killed and a number of school children injured in a serious crash between a school bus and a car at Londonderry this morning.

The accident happened on Londonderry Road near The Driftway just before 8am.

Police have confirmed that the male driver of the car has been killed.

Five students were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries, with three of them taken to Nepean Hospital.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing. A number of people have praised the bus driver’s efforts in ensuring the safety of the children on board.

It’s understood that students on the bus were from Richmond High School. The school has since notified parents of the accident.

Police have confirmed that prior to the crash, an unmarked police vehicle was in the vicinity, however the full circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

“A crime scene has been established and will be examined by specialist forensic officers,” a Police spokesperson said.

One nearby resident told the Weekender it was an horrific scene.

“I heard a big bang. When I walked out I saw a bus and a car that hit it, and a big fire,” the Richmond High School student said.

“I thought some of my friends could have been on that bus, it was terrifying.”

Locals are already blaming the dangerous intersection of Londonderry Road and The Driftway, saying there needs to be improvements.

“Proper traffic lights would prevent this,” resident Lisa Ryan said.

“One more life has been lost at this intersection.”

Londonderry Road is closed in both directions and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.