16 vehicles broken into at St Clair

Police are appealing for public assistance following a spate of car break-ins in the St Clair area at the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday, March 11, 16 vehicles that were parked and secured in local streets around St Clair were broken into.

“A significant amount of property, including wallets and personal property, was stolen,” a Police spokesperson said this morning.

“Some of that property has since been used fraudulently.”

Police believe a man described as 160-170cm tall with a slim build, aged between 30 and 40 and wearing a black baseball cap with a white t-shirt and long black tracksuit pants might be able to assist with their inquires.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist with the investigation should contact police at St Marys Police Station on 9677 7499.