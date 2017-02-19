Tickets for Premier’s Gala Concerts on sale

Mulgoa MP and Minister for Ageing Tanya Davies today announced that free tickets to the 2017 Premier’s Gala Concerts are now available.

The Premier’s Gala Concerts are a showcase of Australia’s best and upcoming musical theatre and recording artists and are the highlight of the 2017 NSW Seniors Festival which will be celebrated throughout NSW from March 3 to 12.

“Each year, the NSW Seniors Festival inspires our seniors to try new things and engage with their community to express themselves and share their unique stories,” Mrs Davies said.

“The NSW Government is determined to ensure that people not only live longer than ever before; but live better than ever before. We want older people to live healthy, active and happy lives.

“With the theme Let’s do more together, the festival promotes inclusive communities and provides an opportunity for seniors to try new things, contribute, remain active and engaged in their local communities.

“The Premier’s Gala Concerts are always a sensational event. To avoid missing out, get your tickets today.”

Free tickets are available now via Ticketek at www.ticketek.com.au.

Now in its 59th year, NSW Seniors Festival (formerly NSW Seniors Week) is the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere, with up to 500,000 people taking part in more than 1,000 free or discounted events.

Key events for this year’s Seniors Festival include the Premier’s Gala Concerts, NSW Seniors Festival Expo – both hosted at the International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour – and the 2017 Comedy Debate. The NSW Government has also sponsored more than 160 organisations to host local events right across NSW.

Mrs Davies said the NSW Seniors Festival will be brought to life by the 2017 NSW Seniors Festival ambassadors, who will share their stories and experiences.

“Each of the ambassadors has a unique story to tell and their individual experiences will help create positive perceptions, while encouraging seniors to engage with their community and live life to the fullest,” Mrs Davies said.

The 2016 NSW Seniors Festival ambassadors include Robina Beard OAM, Aunty Sandra Lee, Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon, Kumar Pereira and Graham Ross VMM.

The ambassadors’ profiles, along with listings of the hundreds of free and discounted events on during the Festival, are available at www.nswseniorsfestival.com.au.