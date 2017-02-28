Soaring in popularity

Take it to the limit one more time with ‘The Best of the Eagles’ at the Blue Mountains Theatre.

With more than 150 million record sales worldwide, American rock group The Eagles are one of the most successful acts of all time.

This March the tribute concert production ‘The Best of the Eagles’ will recreate the band’s iconic country rock sound live on stage.

The two hour show will include classic Eagles tracks ‘Desperado’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Heartache Tonight’ and the mega hit ‘Hotel California’. It’ll have you singing along all night!

‘The Best of the Eagles’ also features the solo hits of members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Glenn Frey including ‘The Boys of Summer’, ‘Rocky Mountain Way’ and ‘The Heat is On’.

With sold out shows around the country ‘The Best of The Eagles’ has been popular with audiences, playing to more than 10,000 fans in 2016.

‘The Best of the Eagles’ will be on at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood on Friday, March 17 at 8pm. To purchase tickets, visit www.bluemountainstheatreandhub.com.au or call 4723 5050.