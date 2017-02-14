“Possible fifth victim” in indecent assault case against former teacher

A former St Marys school teacher accused of indecently assaulting four students could be hit with fresh charges after the discovery of another possible victim.

Matthew Brunel George Thomas, 49, chose not to appear by video link when his matter was briefly mentioned before Penrith Local Court last Friday.

In a blow to the defence, the Crown prosecutor flagged the possibility of laying further charges, telling the court police had recently interviewed a potential fifth victim.

Thomas is alleged to have committed seven counts of ‘aggravated assault of a person under 16’ and two counts of ‘incite act of indecency’ against three female students, two aged 11 and one aged nine.

It comes after he was charged in May last year with three counts of indecent assault of a student, 12, which resulted in his suspension from duty.

The prosecution will claim the crimes were committed between the end of 2015 and mid-2016. The school where Thomas worked cannot be named for legal reasons.

During the mention, the defence and prosecution also confirmed negotiations between the parties had broken down, meaning the accused will likely stand trial for the alleged crimes later this year.

Thomas, who was bail refused in July 2016, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His matter was adjourned to March 17.