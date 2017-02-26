Penrith win thrilling Limited Overs decider at Howell Oval

It couldn’t have been any closer.

Penrith has recorded a miracle last ball victory over Hawkesbury to claim Grand Final glory in the NSW Premier Cricket Limited Overs competition.

Hawkesbury needed five runs from the final over to claim victory while Penrith needed just one wicket.

It could have gone either way but a run out on the last ball gave the Cats a one run victory.

Earlier, the match was reduced to 35 overs due to the wet conditions at Howell Oval.

Penrith reached a total of 181 with Michael Castle top scoring on 38.

Hawkesbury looked to be in control of the game with an impressive run chase, headed by an 82 from Jordan Gauci.

But it wasn’t to be – the momentum eventually swung back Penrith’s way and they appeared to have the edge heading into the final overs.

Michael Castle was awarded Man of the Match – an easy decision after his 38 with the bat and bowling figures of 5/13.

Penrith’s victory is its first Grand Final win in First Grade since 2001/2002.