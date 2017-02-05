Penrith prepares for more scorching days

The summer of extreme temperatures will continue today with Penrith expected to reach a top of 43 degrees later this afternoon.

And while a cool change will offer some relief on Tuesday and Wednesday, the high temperatures will return at the end of the week.

Penrith is gearing up for three consecutive days above 40 degrees with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all tipped to be scorchers.

There’s a slim chance that the February record of 45 degrees, set in 2004, could come under threat.

Long range forecasts suggest that once Penrith gets through this weekend, cooler conditions will start to dominate.

The fire danger rating today is considered ‘very high’.

Local residents are being reminded not to leave children or pets in cars, as the results could be fatal.