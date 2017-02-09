Outback gives Aaron a chance to start new chapter

After his father passed away last year, 29-year-old Aaron DuBois thought it was time to re-evaluate his life, refusing to let his disability define him.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, Mr DuBois has found meaningful employment with the help of Ability Links at Penrith’s Outback Steakhouse.

“I wanted to be a chef when I was a kid, so I thought I would try to get into something like that for my first step into normal employment,” he said.

“Instead of being at home all the time, which I was doing, I wanted to get out into the community.”

Mr DuBois met Paul Steward from Ability Links in November last year, and did not expect to be beginning his dream career so soon.

A day volunteering at Outback Steakhouse soon turned into employment as proprietor Mike Hicks was impressed with his great attitude.

Mr Hicks said that he is excited for Mr DuBois, who had his first shift this week.

“We employ and work in our community every day, and it’s very important for my store to reflect this,” Mr Hicks said.