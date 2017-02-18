McKendry suffers suspected torn ACL

Penrith Panthers prop Sam McKendry has torn an ACL in his comeback game from the same injury.

The 27-year-old former New Zealand international limped from the field just before half-time in Penrith’s 18-6 trial win over Parramatta at Pepper Stadium tonight.

McKendry will have scans on Monday to confirm the doctors’ suspicions that he’s torn his ACL again.

It’s a huge blow for McKendry who Tweeted just this morning that he was gearing up for a huge season.

“Can’t wait to get out on the field tonight with the boys. Pumped for a big season,” McKendry Tweeted.

McKendry tore his ACL mid-way through the 2016 NRL season in a game against Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium.

Tonight’s game was his first match back on the field for Penrith since suffering the injury.

On a humid night at Pepper Stadium, the Panthers managed to wrestle the match away from the Eels in the second half after the game was tied 0-all at half-time.

Tyrone Peachey and Matt Moylan produced stand-out performances for the Panthers.

It was Penrith’s final hitout ahead of their season opener against St George-Illawarra in a fortnight.