Man who made threats on social media to stay behind bars

A Colyton man has been remanded behind bars after making terrorist threats online.

Ciaron Patrick Mcgee, 38, faced Penrith Local Court earlier today after failing to comply with his bail conditions.

Mcgee was arrested and granted police bail on December 3 last year after allegedly using Twitter to threaten to kill and menace high profile people, including MPs.

Despite being ordered not to use any communication device, the National Security Hotline was alerted to fresh activity on Mcgee’s Facebook page after concerned users raised the alarm.

He was subsequently arrested by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team at his Desborough Road home about 1.20pm on Wednesday, February 1.

In just some of the disturbing posts dated January 29, Mcgee allegedly threatens to “slit” Pauline Hanson’s throat on national television, while in another he pledges his allegiance to ISIS and writes every single victim they have killed “deserved to die”.

While another entry simply reads: “I am a terrorist”.

Australian diggers were also targeted, with Mcgee writing that he “laughs every time an Australian soldier gets killed”.

It comes after the accused allegedly contacted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Twitter asking to be deported to Syria so he could join ISIS.

The prosecution opposed bail, saying Mcgee posed a serious threat to community safety.

Magistrate Roger Clisdell said what started out as a “vulgar” political protest against the government’s treatment of asylum seekers was now turning into something more “sinister”.

He said although the accused told police he had no intention of carrying out any of the actions he described, he was unwilling to play Russian roulette.

“In my view it is escalating and something is building,” Magistrate Clisdell said.

“I may be wrong in that regard but I am not prepared to take that risk.”

The court heard Mcgee, a pensioner who cares for his disabled mother, has a serious drug addiction and admitted to police he was addicted to Twitter and Facebook, telling them he “can’t stop”.

He has pleaded not guilty to ‘using a carriage service to threaten to kill’ but guilty to ‘using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend’.

Appearing via video link from Amber Laurel on Friday, Mcgee rolled his eyes when the decision to refuse bail was handed down.

He is likely to face fresh charges when he appears before court again in March.