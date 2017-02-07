Man charged over historic child sex offences in Penrith

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault matters involving minors which occurred between 1987 and 1998 in the Penrith region.

At about 8am today (Tuesday, February 7), Penrith detectives with assistance from Mudgee police attended an address at Lions Drive, Mudgee.

The man was arrested at the location and taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with 19 historical aggravated sexual assault matters.

“It was alleged those offences were committed on five separate victims,” a police spokesperson said.

“This is a result of extensive investigation involving multiple victims from the Penrith region.”

In 2009, two women reported numerous historic sexual and indecent assaults, which were allegedly committed by a man who was known to them, between 1987 and 1998 in the Penrith area.

Officers from Penrith LAC commenced an investigation, taking further statements from three men, who were also allegedly sexually assaulted during the same time period, when they were children.

The man, who lived in Penrith at the time of the offences, was refused bail and appeared in court today.

“It is alleged the male would collect children on his pushbike and take them to an isolated area in Penrith where they were then indecently assaulted,” the spokesperson said.

Investigations into the incidents are continuing, and police are appealing for any further victims to come forward.

It is believed further offences may have been committed in the Penrith area, as well as the Mudgee area, where the man has resided for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Penrith Police on 4721 9444.