Kittens rescued from unit fire

Police are appealing for public assistance after a unit fire in Kingswood last night.

About 9.45pm last night, emergency services were called to a block of units on Stantley Crescent, following reports of a fire.

Officers from St Marys Local Area Command attended and evacuated residents.

Fire Fighters from Fire & Rescue NSW extinguished the fire however, the unit sustained significant damage as a result of the blaze.

Fire fighters rescued a mother cat and five kittens from the fire.

A crime scene has been established. No one was injured in the blaze.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.