Gina Field nominated for top award

Penrith’s Gina Field has been nominated for the prestigious NSW Business Woman of the Year Award.

Mulgoa MP and Minister for Women Tanya Davies this morning announced the 16 finalists across various categories for the NSW Woman of the Year Awards.

Ms Field, who has built Nepean Regional Security into one of the biggest security companies in the State, is nominated in the Business category alongside Le Ho, Lyn Lewis-Smith and Madeline Tynan.

“Every day women across NSW lead the way in cultural and economic progress. The Women of the Year Awards is an opportunity to recognise these inspirational women,” Mrs Davies said.

“The Awards support the NSW Government’s commitment to building an equitable, inclusive and safe society where all women are valued and respected, can contribute meaningfully, and can enjoy the rights, freedoms and protections to which everyone in NSW is entitled to.”

Ms Field’s company, Nepean Regional Security, manages an array of contracts providing security for wet cement drying to major block-buster movie sets, such as ‘Wolverine’.

Ms Field is also the President of the Penrith Valley Chamber of Commerce.

A ceremony for the 2017 winners will be held on Wednesday, March 8.

To discover the stories and vote, visit www.women.nsw.gov.au/awards.