Foodie delight as eating out grows up in Penrith

With burger joints, cafes and some of Sydney’s favourite takeaways opening their doors in our neck of the woods, there’s never been a better time to be a western Sydney foodie.

We take a look at some of the newest kids on the block…

Burger Head – 17/98 Henry Street

Run by chefs that have worked at Sydney fine dining establishments including Quay and Momofuku Seiobo, Burger Head is giving the CBD burger spots a run for their money.

The menu features four mouthwatering burgers including Classic Cheese, The Louis, The Clucker, and an all veg burger named after vegan celeb Mike Tyson.

There’s also bacon popcorn, mash and gravy, and a roasted white choc shake, making Burger Head the ultimate destination if you’re looking to fulfil all your burger fantasies.

Union Cafe – 542 High Street

Penrith’s Union restaurant welcomed a new addition to the family late last year with the opening of the Union Cafe.

Located downstairs from the popular restaurant, the Union Cafe offers an extensive menu including all day breakfast, cafe staples, Mediterranean style meals, coffee, juices and smoothies.

If you’re after a spot to satisfy everyone this is it, with plenty of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan meals on the menu.

El Jannah – 2/535 High Street

When it comes to Lebanese food El Jannah is a Sydney staple.

What started out as a small takeaway shop in Granville has grown to five stores across western Sydney.

El Jannah is famous for its charcoal chicken and to-die-for garlic sauce, but the menu also features rolls, falafel, meat skewers, hommous, babaganouj, chips and salads.

High Street Social – 562 High Street

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a cheeseburger and a spring roll had a love child then check out High Street Social.

The menu is foodie heaven with highly ‘Instagrammable’ options like the loaded waffle fries, chicken wings, pizzas, burgers, southern fried chicken, onion rings and cheese sticks, along with more unusual creations like the cheeseburger san choi bow.

Big Poppa’s Burgers – 1/269 High Street

With a mural of American rapper Biggie Smalls adorning the walls, and a model Brooklyn Bridge in the centre of the dining space, Big Poppa’s Burgers is bringing a touch of New York to Penrith.

If you’re up for a challenge try the sky-high Big Poppa, which features four pieces of Wagyu Beef, four pieces of Crispy Maple Bacon, four slices of American cheese, onion and signature Juicy Sauce. (pictured)