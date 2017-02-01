Children as young as 10 involved in crime spree in Thornton Estate

Police are appealing for information after a slew of break and enters in Thornton.

Between 2am and 2.30am on Tuesday, January 31, police believe a group of youths from Mt Druitt have broken into three houses and two cars.

The homes were unlocked at the time, and a number of items have been stolen from cars that were parked at the properties.

As a result of police patrols, other vehicles in the estate were identified as having been broken into.

“It appears that they are on a bit of a rampage,” a Police spokesperson said.

Police are looking for two females and four or five males believed to be between 10 and 16-years-old.

It is believed that the crimes are opportunistic in nature.

Police are issuing a warning for people to keep their houses securely locked.

Meanwhile, Police are asking for public assistance regarding ongoing investigations into juveniles roaming the streets in Jordan Springs and Cranebrook.

On Friday and Saturday nights on and off for the past couple of months, there has been damage made to substations causing blackouts through the suburbs.

Police are looking for males and females aged 10 and up, and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.