Chance to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Officers from Penrith Local Area Command are inviting the community to come together to have a chat over a cup of coffee next week.

On Thursday, February 23, local officers will come together at 10am in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and, of course, drink coffee.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the police work in the Penrith region.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” Commander of Penrith Local Area Command, Superintendent Brett McFadden said.

“We are all engaged in the digital age of social media, but the face to face connection is something to be valued. These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop begins at 10am at Skipton’s Café, Skipton’s Arcade, 541 High Street in Penrith on Thursday, February 23. Similar events are being held right across NSW.