Tomkins hopeful of taking part in historic opening round clash

GWS Giants recruit Renee Tomkins hopes she has done enough to impress the coaches to be selected in this weekend’s maiden AFL Women’s clash against Adelaide.

After a tough and gruelling pre-season, the 30-year-old Penrith Ramettes star said it would mean the world to her if she was chosen to play in the historic first game.

“Hopefully I’ve shown the coaches enough, I’m really keen to get out there and play,” Tomkins told the Weekender.

“Things have been hectic at training lately. The load’s lifted, we’re fit and gelled together really well.

“I’d be super stoked and excited if I get selected – my goal would be reached for sure.”

Since returning from a serious knee injury in November, the late Draft pick has been working hard to stand out among her younger peers.

To make matters even more difficult, Tomkins was given a new position to master by the Giants’ coaching staff.

“I was a ruck playing for Penrith and now I’m a centre half-back for GWS,” Tomkins revealed.

“That position is a lot different but I’m getting there, learning all the new bits and pieces that I have to do.”

Tomkins gave her new position a crack when the Giants took on the Brisbane Lions in their only trial match late last month.

While the Giants went down by 16 points in awful conditions, Tomkins got a good feel of what the new competition was going to be like.

“The heavy rain made it a really tight game… it was hell for leather and the girls were really going at each other,” she said.

“There’s certainly going to be no easy games, they are all going to be hard. We need to be ready.”

Tomkins won’t find out whether she’s made Saturday’s side until Friday when the team flies down to Adelaide for the clash.

“There’s 27 of us in the squad and they pick 23,” Tomkins said.

“Everyone is playing for a position, so fingers crossed.”

The GWS Giants take on the Adelaide Crows this Saturday at Thebarton Oval.

The Giants will play their first home game in Round 3 against Fremantle at Blacktown International Sportspark on February 18.