Sounds of the world

Broaden your musical horizons and take a journey through the sounds of world music at the Blue Mountains Theatre this February.

The critically acclaimed London Klezmer Quartet will bring audiences a joyous and soulful taste of Jewish folk music as part of their Australian and New Zealand tour which runs till March.

The group – which consists of Indra Buraczewska on double bass and vocals, Ilana Cravitz on violin, Susi Evans on clarinet and Carol Isaacs on accordion – will perform tracks from their new album ‘To The Tavern’.

Playing to audiences around the world, along with several sell-out tours in Australia under their belt, this team of talented musicians are helping to keep the tradition of Klezmer music alive.

With their engaging and seductive Eastern European sound this is a performance not to be missed.

Grab your tickets now and get ready for some foot-tapping fun.

The London Klezmer Quartet will be performing at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood on Friday, February 17 at 8pm. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.bluemountainstheatreandhub.com.au or call 4723 5050.